(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy chaplain gives invocation at 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Chaplain (Maj.) Walter McCall, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office, gives the invocation during the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Veterans Ceremony on May 16, 2026, at the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis. Organized by U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy with support from numerous installation partners, the event reflected a mission that extends beyond military training — building and maintaining strong community relationships that have been essential to Fort McCoy’s success for generations. Military open houses and public engagement events have long served as important bridges between military installations and the communities that support them. For installations such as Fort McCoy, those connections are especially important. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008391
    VIRIN: 260516-A-OK556-5176
    Filename: DOD_111732057
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy chaplain gives invocation at 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video