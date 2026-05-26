Fort McCoy chaplain gives invocation at 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008391" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chaplain (Maj.) Walter McCall, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office, gives the invocation during the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Veterans Ceremony on May 16, 2026, at the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis. Organized by U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy with support from numerous installation partners, the event reflected a mission that extends beyond military training — building and maintaining strong community relationships that have been essential to Fort McCoy’s success for generations. Military open houses and public engagement events have long served as important bridges between military installations and the communities that support them. For installations such as Fort McCoy, those connections are especially important. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)