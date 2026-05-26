Fort McCoy chaplain gives invocation at 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House ceremony

Chaplain (Maj.) Walter McCall, Fort McCoy Garrison chaplain with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office, gives the invocation during the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Veterans Ceremony on May 16, 2026, at the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis. Organized by U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy with support from numerous installation partners, the event reflected a mission that extends beyond military training — building and maintaining strong community relationships that have been essential to Fort McCoy’s success for generations. Military open houses and public engagement events have long served as important bridges between military installations and the communities that support them. For installations such as Fort McCoy, those connections are especially important. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008391
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-OK556-5176
|Filename:
|DOD_111732057
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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