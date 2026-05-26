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    Mental Health Support

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    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    At Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and across Fort Hood, mental health and wellness services are designed to help individuals build resilience, manage stress, and seek care when needed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 16:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1008382
    VIRIN: 260520-A-JC790-4320
    Filename: DOD_111731996
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Support, by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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