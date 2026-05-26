Mental Health Support

At Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center and across Fort Hood, mental health and wellness services are designed to help individuals build resilience, manage stress, and seek care when needed.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 16:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1008382
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-JC790-4320
|Filename:
|DOD_111731996
|Length:
|00:03:24
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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