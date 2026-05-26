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    1st Infantry Division Memorial Day Ceremony

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    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jaden Davis 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division joined citizens and honored guests from across Kansas in remembrance of men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation during Memorial Day ceremony at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas May 25, 2026. Together, the community stood united to honor the legacy, sacrifice and enduring courage of America's fallen heroes, ensuring their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. (U.S Army video by Pfc. Jaden Davis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008381
    VIRIN: 260525-A-PE038-4261
    Filename: DOD_111731818
    Length: 00:16:37
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Memorial Day Ceremony, by PFC Jaden Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Memorial Day
    1st Infantry Division

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