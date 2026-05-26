1st Infantry Division Memorial Day Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008381" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division joined citizens and honored guests from across Kansas in remembrance of men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation during Memorial Day ceremony at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas May 25, 2026. Together, the community stood united to honor the legacy, sacrifice and enduring courage of America's fallen heroes, ensuring their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. (U.S Army video by Pfc. Jaden Davis)