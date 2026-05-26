Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division joined citizens and honored guests from across Kansas in remembrance of men and women who gave their lives in service to the nation during Memorial Day ceremony at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Manhattan, Kansas May 25, 2026. Together, the community stood united to honor the legacy, sacrifice and enduring courage of America's fallen heroes, ensuring their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. (U.S Army video by Pfc. Jaden Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008381
|VIRIN:
|260525-A-PE038-4261
|Filename:
|DOD_111731818
|Length:
|00:16:37
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Infantry Division Memorial Day Ceremony, by PFC Jaden Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.