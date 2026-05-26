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    2026 USSF Combat Forces Command Top Hunter competition

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    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by John Ayre 

    U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command

    Guardians and Airmen assigned to U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command competed in the second annual Top Hunter Competition, testing tactical proficiency, resilience, and combat readiness through physically and mentally demanding events designed to sharpen warfighting skills and strengthen unit cohesion at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., May 21, 2026. The competition highlights the command’s commitment to building disciplined, lethal, and mission-ready forces prepared to operate in contested environments. (U.S. Space Force photo by John Ayre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008377
    VIRIN: 260526-F-TD082-2001
    Filename: DOD_111731727
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

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    Top Hunter
    2026 Top Hunter

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