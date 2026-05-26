2026 USSF Combat Forces Command Top Hunter competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008377" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Guardians and Airmen assigned to U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command competed in the second annual Top Hunter Competition, testing tactical proficiency, resilience, and combat readiness through physically and mentally demanding events designed to sharpen warfighting skills and strengthen unit cohesion at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., May 21, 2026. The competition highlights the command’s commitment to building disciplined, lethal, and mission-ready forces prepared to operate in contested environments. (U.S. Space Force photo by John Ayre)