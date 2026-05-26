2026 USSF Combat Forces Command Top Hunter competition

Guardians and Airmen assigned to U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command competed in the second annual Top Hunter Competition, testing tactical proficiency, resilience, and combat readiness through physically and mentally demanding events designed to sharpen warfighting skills and strengthen unit cohesion at Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., May 21, 2026. The competition highlights the command’s commitment to building disciplined, lethal, and mission-ready forces prepared to operate in contested environments. (U.S. Space Force photo by John Ayre)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 14:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008377
|VIRIN:
|260526-F-TD082-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111731727
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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