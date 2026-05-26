U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston and Massachusetts Bay Harbor Safety Committee Deep Draft PSA

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Hull, the chief of the waterways management branch at Coast Guard Sector Boston, and Bob Blair, a Massachusetts State Pilot Captain, speak about safe vessel operation around deep draft vessels. The video includes additional information how to acquire forecasted weather in the Boston area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Rajesh Harrilal) (Video created with Adobe Premiere) (Captioned)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 14:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1008376
|VIRIN:
|260430-G-OP320-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111731665
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.