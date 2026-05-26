U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston and Massachusetts Bay Harbor Safety Committee Deep Draft PSA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008376" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jessica Hull, the chief of the waterways management branch at Coast Guard Sector Boston, and Bob Blair, a Massachusetts State Pilot Captain, speak about safe vessel operation around deep draft vessels. The video includes additional information how to acquire forecasted weather in the Boston area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Rajesh Harrilal) (Video created with Adobe Premiere) (Captioned)