44th Medical Brigade integrates drones into medical resupply operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008375" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps are expanding battlefield medical support capabilities by integrating unmanned aircraft systems into medical resupply operations, May 27, 2026. The use of drone technology enhances operational reach, increase speed of medical resupply, and reduces risk to personnel in contested environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson) MUSIC- Start of a Grand Event (https://motionarray.com/royalty-free-music/start-of-a-grand-event-967803/)