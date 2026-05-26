U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps are expanding battlefield medical support capabilities by integrating unmanned aircraft systems into medical resupply operations, May 27, 2026. The use of drone technology enhances operational reach, increase speed of medical resupply, and reduces risk to personnel in contested environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson) MUSIC- Start of a Grand Event (https://motionarray.com/royalty-free-music/start-of-a-grand-event-967803/)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 14:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008375
|VIRIN:
|260527-A-UG798-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111731658
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 44th Medical Brigade Integrates Drones Into Medical Resupply Operations, by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
44th Medical Brigade integrates drones into medical resupply operations
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