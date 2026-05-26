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    44th Medical Brigade Integrates Drones Into Medical Resupply Operations

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 44th Medical Brigade, XVIII Airborne Corps are expanding battlefield medical support capabilities by integrating unmanned aircraft systems into medical resupply operations, May 27, 2026. The use of drone technology enhances operational reach, increase speed of medical resupply, and reduces risk to personnel in contested environments. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson) MUSIC- Start of a Grand Event (https://motionarray.com/royalty-free-music/start-of-a-grand-event-967803/)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 14:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008375
    VIRIN: 260527-A-UG798-1001
    Filename: DOD_111731658
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    This work, 44th Medical Brigade Integrates Drones Into Medical Resupply Operations, by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    44th Medical Brigade
    Fort Bragg
    xviii-aiborne-corps
    Drone Resupply

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