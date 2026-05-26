Satellites power our modern world, but they face constant threats from unpredictable space weather. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s (NRL) Space Measurement of A Rocket-released Turbulence (SMART) project is working to improve our ability to predict space weather and protect vital assets in space.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 14:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008374
|VIRIN:
|260212-N-US284-9974
|Filename:
|DOD_111731531
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Unlocking Secrets of Plasma Turbulence in Space, by Emily Winget, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unlocking Secrets of Plasma Turbulence in Space
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