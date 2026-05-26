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    Unlocking Secrets of Plasma Turbulence in Space

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    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Emily Winget 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Satellites power our modern world, but they face constant threats from unpredictable space weather. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s (NRL) Space Measurement of A Rocket-released Turbulence (SMART) project is working to improve our ability to predict space weather and protect vital assets in space.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 14:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008374
    VIRIN: 260212-N-US284-9974
    Filename: DOD_111731531
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Unlocking Secrets of Plasma Turbulence in Space, by Emily Winget, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    space
    space test program

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