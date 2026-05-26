U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy commander provides remarks during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008372" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Shayla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, gives a presentation during the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Veterans Ceremony on May 16, 2026, at the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nearly 1,000 people participated in the open house — the first in two years at Fort McCoy. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)