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    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy commander provides remarks during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House ceremony

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    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Col. Shayla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, gives a presentation during the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Veterans Ceremony on May 16, 2026, at the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nearly 1,000 people participated in the open house — the first in two years at Fort McCoy. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 13:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008372
    VIRIN: 260516-A-OK556-4619
    Filename: DOD_111731472
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

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    This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy commander provides remarks during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

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