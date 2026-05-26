U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy commander provides remarks during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House ceremony

Col. Shayla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, gives a presentation during the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Veterans Ceremony on May 16, 2026, at the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nearly 1,000 people participated in the open house — the first in two years at Fort McCoy. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 13:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008372
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-OK556-4619
|Filename:
|DOD_111731472
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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