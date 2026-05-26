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    Mount Soledad Memorial Day Ceremony

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    LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Alexandra Earl 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    Service members, veterans, and members of the local community participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla, California, May 25, 2026. The Memorial Day ceremony honored the bravery and sacrifice of Cpl. Patrick “Bob” Gallagher, who earned the Navy Cross medal for his actions during the Vietnam War and was killed in action on March 30, 1967. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 17:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008371
    VIRIN: 260525-M-LW191-1001
    Filename: DOD_111731470
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Mount Soledad Memorial Day Ceremony, by Sgt Alexandra Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USMC, Memorial Day, ceremony, MCRD San Diego, Marines, Mount Soledad

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