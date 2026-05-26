Mount Soledad Memorial Day Ceremony

Service members, veterans, and members of the local community participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla, California, May 25, 2026. The Memorial Day ceremony honored the bravery and sacrifice of Cpl. Patrick “Bob” Gallagher, who earned the Navy Cross medal for his actions during the Vietnam War and was killed in action on March 30, 1967. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 17:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008371
|VIRIN:
|260525-M-LW191-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111731470
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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