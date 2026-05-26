Mount Soledad Memorial Day Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008371" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Service members, veterans, and members of the local community participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at the Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial in La Jolla, California, May 25, 2026. The Memorial Day ceremony honored the bravery and sacrifice of Cpl. Patrick “Bob” Gallagher, who earned the Navy Cross medal for his actions during the Vietnam War and was killed in action on March 30, 1967. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)