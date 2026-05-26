(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training - Staff Sgt. Williams Rohlfs Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    05.21.2026

    Video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Williams Rohlfs, assigned to the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, answers questions during an interview at the Panama Canal, Panama, May 21, 2026. The exercise highlights cooperation between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel to maintain military logistics, strengthen operational readiness and exchange expertise to improve future dive operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 13:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008366
    VIRIN: 260521-A-WU359-6830
    Filename: DOD_111731363
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training - Staff Sgt. Williams Rohlfs Interview, by PFC Oshon Trowbridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACP, Partnership, JSCG-P, Panama, Partnership, Interoperability

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video