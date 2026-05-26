U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training - Staff Sgt. Williams Rohlfs Interview

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Williams Rohlfs, assigned to the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, answers questions during an interview at the Panama Canal, Panama, May 21, 2026. The exercise highlights cooperation between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel to maintain military logistics, strengthen operational readiness and exchange expertise to improve future dive operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 13:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008366
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-WU359-6830
|Filename:
|DOD_111731363
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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