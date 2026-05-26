U.S. Army and ACP Divers Conduct Combined Underwater Training - Staff Sgt. Williams Rohlfs Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008366" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Williams Rohlfs, assigned to the 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, answers questions during an interview at the Panama Canal, Panama, May 21, 2026. The exercise highlights cooperation between U.S. Army divers and Autoridad del Canal de Panamá personnel to maintain military logistics, strengthen operational readiness and exchange expertise to improve future dive operations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Oshon Trowbridge)