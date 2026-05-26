ASC CG swears in new Soldiers at Riverbandits baseball game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008363" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On May 21, 2026 Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, swore in 25 new Soldiers and threw out the first pitch at the Quad City Riverbandits baseball game. The Riverbandits are a high-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.