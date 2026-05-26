On May 21, 2026 Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, swore in 25 new Soldiers and threw out the first pitch at the Quad City Riverbandits baseball game. The Riverbandits are a high-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 12:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008363
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-XQ291-7299
|Filename:
|DOD_111731157
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|DAVENPORT, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ASC CG swears in new Soldiers at Riverbandits baseball game, by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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