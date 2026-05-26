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    ASC CG swears in new Soldiers at Riverbandits baseball game

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    DAVENPORT, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    On May 21, 2026 Maj. Gen. Eric P. Shirley, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, swore in 25 new Soldiers and threw out the first pitch at the Quad City Riverbandits baseball game. The Riverbandits are a high-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 12:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008363
    VIRIN: 260521-A-XQ291-7299
    Filename: DOD_111731157
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: DAVENPORT, IOWA, US

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    This work, ASC CG swears in new Soldiers at Riverbandits baseball game, by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    freedom 250

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