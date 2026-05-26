Fort McCoy senior commander leads opening remarks during 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House

Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, Fort McCoy’s senior commander and commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, gives a presentation during the Desert Shield and Desert Storm Veterans Ceremony on May 16, 2026, at the 2026 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House at Fort McCoy, Wis. Nearly 1,000 people participated in the open house — the first in two years at Fort McCoy. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008358
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-OK556-3296
|Filename:
|DOD_111731127
|Length:
|00:05:39
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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