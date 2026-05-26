Melissa Burns Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008354" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Melissa Burns is scheduled to perform at Skyfest 2026 with an aerial demonstration showcasing precision aerobatics and dynamic flight maneuvers. Her performance highlights the skill and artistry of civilian aviation as part of the event's aerial entertainment lineup. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Morgan St Marks)