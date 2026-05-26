During this webinar, Ms. Beth Conlin, the chairwoman of the board for the Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce, presents “Worldwide Workforce: Clarifying the Status of Forces Agreement for Military Spouses.” Conlin discussed current spouse employment statistics, including the unemployment rate, its effect on Soldier retention and the most common overseas assignment locations. Additionally, she shared updates on the agreement, outlining its scope and any recent developments.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 11:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008353
|VIRIN:
|260527-O-VI048-7371
|Filename:
|DOD_111730975
|Length:
|00:28:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Worldwide Workforce: Clarifying SOFA for Military Spouses, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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