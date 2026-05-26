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    Worldwide Workforce: Clarifying SOFA for Military Spouses

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    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2026

    Video by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    During this webinar, Ms. Beth Conlin, the chairwoman of the board for the Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce, presents “Worldwide Workforce: Clarifying the Status of Forces Agreement for Military Spouses.” Conlin discussed current spouse employment statistics, including the unemployment rate, its effect on Soldier retention and the most common overseas assignment locations. Additionally, she shared updates on the agreement, outlining its scope and any recent developments.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 11:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008353
    VIRIN: 260527-O-VI048-7371
    Filename: DOD_111730975
    Length: 00:28:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Worldwide Workforce: Clarifying SOFA for Military Spouses, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Spouses
    SOFA
    DPRR

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