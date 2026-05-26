U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan Ring-Cadena, a forward air controller with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Gunnery Sgt. Kenneth Milks, a joint terminal attack control program manager with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st MARDIV, speak about Exercise Garnet Rattler during interviews at Gowen Field Air National Guard Base, Idaho, May 9, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. Ring-Cadena is a native New Mexico. Milks is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 11:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008351
|VIRIN:
|260509-M-MU704-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111730835
|Length:
|00:12:17
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines speak about Exercise Garnet Rattler, by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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