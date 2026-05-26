U.S. Marines speak about Exercise Garnet Rattler

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008351" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ryan Ring-Cadena, a forward air controller with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, and Gunnery Sgt. Kenneth Milks, a joint terminal attack control program manager with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st MARDIV, speak about Exercise Garnet Rattler during interviews at Gowen Field Air National Guard Base, Idaho, May 9, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. Ring-Cadena is a native New Mexico. Milks is a native of Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)