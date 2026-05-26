2026 USARC Best Squad Competition - Downed Pilot Objective

Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors extract a simulated downed pilot in hostile territory on day five of the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 25, 2026. Army Reserve Soldiers from across the nation compete in the 2026 Best Squad Competition, an annual event that brings together the top Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the titles of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 10:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008344
|VIRIN:
|260526-A-UQ307-9245
|Filename:
|DOD_111730654
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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