2026 USARC Best Squad Competition - Downed Pilot Objective

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008344" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors extract a simulated downed pilot in hostile territory on day five of the 2026 Best Squad Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 25, 2026. Army Reserve Soldiers from across the nation compete in the 2026 Best Squad Competition, an annual event that brings together the top Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the titles of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers.