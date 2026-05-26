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    Four nations participate in the 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March in Lithuania

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    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    05.25.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Soldiers, U.S. Marines, Lithuanian Armed Forces Soldiers, German troops and a Norwegian contingent participate in the Norwegian Foot March at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 26, 2026. Approximately 130 troops carried 25 pounds in their rucks for 18.6 miles around an 11-lap paved loop, attempting to earn the Norges Marsjmerket — an endurance badge first issued by the Norwegian Armed Forces in 1915 to test the stamina of soldiers required to move on foot under load. The badge is awarded in bronze on the first completion, silver on the second through fourth, and gold on the fifth, and has been authorized for permanent wear on the U.S. Army uniform since the 1980s. Pabradė Training Area sits approximately 35 miles from the Belarusian border, where U.S. and Allied forces conduct rotational training in support of NATO's defensive posture on the eastern flank.
    V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans.
    Music used with permission and licensing rights from Envato Elements.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008338
    VIRIN: 260526-A-ZT835-5820
    Filename: DOD_111730554
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Four nations participate in the 18.6-mile Norwegian Foot March in Lithuania, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Norwegian Foot March
    AtlanticResolve
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