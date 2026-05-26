569th USFPS cadre evaluate Airmen for the Emergency Service Team at Kapaun Air Station Teaser Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008334" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen from the 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron try out for the Emergency Service Team at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 15, 2026. The evaluation included completing the Air Force PT test in full combat gear, a ruck to the training facility where they practiced clearing rooms, and a combatives course where they learned basic techniques to apprehend an individual until back up arrives. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)