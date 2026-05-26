Memorial Day In Europe 2026 - AFN News

U.S. and Allied service members, heads of state and visitors from around the world came to pay respect to the nearly 70,000 fallen American troops buried across 21 American Battle Monument Commission Cemeteries in Europe on Memorial Day, May 25, 2026. Visitors reflected on the 109 years since the first American service members stepped on European soil during WWI, and the unchanged indomitable spirit of the U.S. military; its commitment to the enduring ideals of liberty, freedom, and human rights.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 07:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1008332
|VIRIN:
|260526-N-GP384-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111730280
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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