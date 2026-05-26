Memorial Day In Europe 2026 - AFN News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008332" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Allied service members, heads of state and visitors from around the world came to pay respect to the nearly 70,000 fallen American troops buried across 21 American Battle Monument Commission Cemeteries in Europe on Memorial Day, May 25, 2026. Visitors reflected on the 109 years since the first American service members stepped on European soil during WWI, and the unchanged indomitable spirit of the U.S. military; its commitment to the enduring ideals of liberty, freedom, and human rights.



(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)