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    Memorial Day In Europe 2026 - AFN News

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    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.25.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. and Allied service members, heads of state and visitors from around the world came to pay respect to the nearly 70,000 fallen American troops buried across 21 American Battle Monument Commission Cemeteries in Europe on Memorial Day, May 25, 2026. Visitors reflected on the 109 years since the first American service members stepped on European soil during WWI, and the unchanged indomitable spirit of the U.S. military; its commitment to the enduring ideals of liberty, freedom, and human rights.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 07:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1008332
    VIRIN: 260526-N-GP384-1001
    Filename: DOD_111730280
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AFNEurope
    NATO
    MemDay26EUR

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