U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Reed, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron base defense operation center controller, gives an interview during the Emergency Services Team evaluation at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 15, 2026. The EST mission set encompasses anything from dealing with active shooters and security for large scale base events to supporting the president and vice president of the U.S. during base visits. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 07:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008331
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-VY348-7946
|Filename:
|DOD_111730269
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 569th USFPS cadre evaluate Airmen for the Emergency Service Team at Kapaun Air Station A-Roll Package, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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