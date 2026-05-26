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    569th USFPS cadre evaluate Airmen for the Emergency Service Team at Kapaun Air Station A-Roll Package

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Reed, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron base defense operation center controller, gives an interview during the Emergency Services Team evaluation at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 15, 2026. The EST mission set encompasses anything from dealing with active shooters and security for large scale base events to supporting the president and vice president of the U.S. during base visits. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 07:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008331
    VIRIN: 260515-F-VY348-7946
    Filename: DOD_111730269
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, 569th USFPS cadre evaluate Airmen for the Emergency Service Team at Kapaun Air Station A-Roll Package, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kapaun Air Station
    569th USFPS
    569th United States Forces Police Squadron
    emergency service team

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