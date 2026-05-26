569th USFPS cadre evaluate Airmen for the Emergency Service Team at Kapaun Air Station A-Roll Package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008331" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Reed, 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron base defense operation center controller, gives an interview during the Emergency Services Team evaluation at Kapaun Air Station, Germany, May 15, 2026. The EST mission set encompasses anything from dealing with active shooters and security for large scale base events to supporting the president and vice president of the U.S. during base visits. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)