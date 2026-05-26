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    260526-ICK-CPTS 250 Shoutout

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    TURKEY

    05.26.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Johnson and Senior Airman Jessica Heaney

    AFN Incirlik

    This is the 39th Comptroller Squadron, Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye shoutout for America's 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force Video By Senior Airman Jessica Heaney.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 07:32
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1008330
    VIRIN: 260526-F-BY723-1005
    Filename: DOD_111730262
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: TR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260526-ICK-CPTS 250 Shoutout, by TSgt Kyle Johnson and SrA Jessica Heaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Incirlik AB Turkey
    39th Comptroller Squadron
    USA 250th Birthday

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