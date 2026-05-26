AFN Naples Freedom 250 Shout-out U.S. Naval Hospital Naples

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008327" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

260527-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 27, 2026) Sailors, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, deliver a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States. The celebration recognizes the 250th anniversary of American independence and the ongoing commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)