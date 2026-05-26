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    AFN Naples Freedom 250 Shout-out U.S. Naval Hospital Naples

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.27.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew McPeek 

    AFN Naples

    260527-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 27, 2026) Sailors, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, deliver a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States. The celebration recognizes the 250th anniversary of American independence and the ongoing commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 06:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1008327
    VIRIN: 260527-N-YQ428-1001
    Filename: DOD_111730220
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Freedom 250 Shout-out U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, by PO2 Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Naval Hospital
    NSA Naples
    250th Aniversery

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