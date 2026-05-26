AFN Naples Freedom 250 Shout-out U.S. Naval Hospital Naples

260527-N-YQ428-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 27, 2026) Sailors, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, deliver a shout-out in honor of the 250th birthday of the United States. The celebration recognizes the 250th anniversary of American independence and the ongoing commitment to faith, freedom, and national pride. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 06:39
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1008327
|VIRIN:
|260527-N-YQ428-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111730220
|Length:
|00:00:04
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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