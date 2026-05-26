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    U.S. Army, French soldiers exchange combat lifesaver techniques in Estonia

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    ESTONIA

    05.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Spc. James Wyman, a combat medic assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, instructs a combat lifesaver course to members of the French Armed Forces at Tapa Army Base, Tapa, Estonia, May 11, 2026. U.S. and French soldiers exchanged CLS techniques during the training to strengthen interoperability between allied partners. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer)

    Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from MotionArray.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 06:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008319
    VIRIN: 260511-A-OB517-2001
    Filename: DOD_111730119
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Army, French soldiers exchange combat lifesaver techniques in Estonia, by SGT Katherine Zimpfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    VCORPS
    AtlanticResolve
    StongerTogether
    Combat Life Saver
    EFDI
    196Sharpshooters

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