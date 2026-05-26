U.S. Army, French soldiers exchange combat lifesaver techniques in Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008319" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. James Wyman, a combat medic assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, instructs a combat lifesaver course to members of the French Armed Forces at Tapa Army Base, Tapa, Estonia, May 11, 2026. U.S. and French soldiers exchanged CLS techniques during the training to strengthen interoperability between allied partners. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer)



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