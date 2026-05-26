U.S. Army Spc. James Wyman, a combat medic assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, instructs a combat lifesaver course to members of the French Armed Forces at Tapa Army Base, Tapa, Estonia, May 11, 2026. U.S. and French soldiers exchanged CLS techniques during the training to strengthen interoperability between allied partners. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer)
Music is used with permissions and licensing rights from MotionArray.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 06:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008319
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-OB517-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111730119
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army, French soldiers exchange combat lifesaver techniques in Estonia, by SGT Katherine Zimpfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army, French soldiers exchange combat lifesaver techniques in Estonia
No keywords found.