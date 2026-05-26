B-Roll: U.S. Army, French Armed Forces conduct joint combat lifesaver training May 11, 2026

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U.S. Army Spc. James Wyman, a combat medic assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, instructs a combat lifesaver course to members of the French Armed Forces at Tapa Army Base, Tapa, Estonia, May 11, 2026. U.S. and French soldiers exchanged CLS techniques during the training to strengthen interoperability between allied partners. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer)



Interviews: SPC Wyman, James, combat medic assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company



Shotlist:

0:00 - 0:04 French soldier applies tourniquet to self

0:04 - 0:09 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers

0:09 - 0:19 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers

0:19 - 0:21 French soldiers listen to instruction while standing

0:22 - 0:28 U.S. combat medic interacts with French soldiers

0:28 - 0:35 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers

0:35 - 0:41 French soldier practices applying bandage to U.S. soldier

0:41 - 0:45 French soldier practices applying pressure to wound

0:45 - 0:50 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers

0:50 - 0:56 U.S. Army combat medic demonstrates wrapping a wound on leg

0:56 - 1:00 U.S. Army combat medic demonstrates wrapping a wound on leg

1:00 - 1:07 French soldiers prepare a tourniquet

1:07 - 1:17 Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers

1:17 - 1:25 French soldier practices applying a tourniquet at-speed

1:25 - 1:31 Soldier practices packing a wound

1:31 - 1:38 French soldiers apply tourniquets to themselves

1:38 - 1:43 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers

1:43 - 1:53 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers

1:53 - 1:59 French soldier practices bandaging a wound

1:59 - 2:07 French soldier practices bandaging a wound on U.S. Army combat medic

2:07 - 2:12 U.S. soldier practices packing a wound on French soldier

2:12 - 2:23 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers

2:23 - 2:26 U.S. Army combat medic introduces himself for interview

2:26 - 3:43 U.S. Army combat medic describes purpose of training with French allies in CLS training