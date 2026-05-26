(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: U.S. Army, French Armed Forces conduct joint combat lifesaver training May 11, 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ESTONIA

    05.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Spc. James Wyman, a combat medic assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company, instructs a combat lifesaver course to members of the French Armed Forces at Tapa Army Base, Tapa, Estonia, May 11, 2026. U.S. and French soldiers exchanged CLS techniques during the training to strengthen interoperability between allied partners. V Corps is the U.S. Army's only forward-deployed corps, serving as the senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe to deter conflict and provide combat-ready forces alongside our NATO allies. V Corps is operationalizing and expanding the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line with Allies, rapidly integrating emerging technologies into training and tactical plans. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Katherine Zimpfer)

    Interviews: SPC Wyman, James, combat medic assigned to the 603rd Military Police Company

    Shotlist:
    0:00 - 0:04 French soldier applies tourniquet to self
    0:04 - 0:09 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers
    0:09 - 0:19 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers
    0:19 - 0:21 French soldiers listen to instruction while standing
    0:22 - 0:28 U.S. combat medic interacts with French soldiers
    0:28 - 0:35 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers
    0:35 - 0:41 French soldier practices applying bandage to U.S. soldier
    0:41 - 0:45 French soldier practices applying pressure to wound
    0:45 - 0:50 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers
    0:50 - 0:56 U.S. Army combat medic demonstrates wrapping a wound on leg
    0:56 - 1:00 U.S. Army combat medic demonstrates wrapping a wound on leg
    1:00 - 1:07 French soldiers prepare a tourniquet
    1:07 - 1:17 Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers
    1:17 - 1:25 French soldier practices applying a tourniquet at-speed
    1:25 - 1:31 Soldier practices packing a wound
    1:31 - 1:38 French soldiers apply tourniquets to themselves
    1:38 - 1:43 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers
    1:43 - 1:53 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers
    1:53 - 1:59 French soldier practices bandaging a wound
    1:59 - 2:07 French soldier practices bandaging a wound on U.S. Army combat medic
    2:07 - 2:12 U.S. soldier practices packing a wound on French soldier
    2:12 - 2:23 U.S. Army combat medic instructs CLS concepts to French soldiers
    2:23 - 2:26 U.S. Army combat medic introduces himself for interview
    2:26 - 3:43 U.S. Army combat medic describes purpose of training with French allies in CLS training

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 06:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008318
    VIRIN: 260511-A-OB517-1003
    Filename: DOD_111730116
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Army, French Armed Forces conduct joint combat lifesaver training May 11, 2026, by SGT Katherine Zimpfer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army, French soldiers exchange combat lifesaver techniques in Estonia

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    Combat Life Saver
    EFDI
    196Sharpshooters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video