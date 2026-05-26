F-22 Demonstration Team heats up Miami skies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008312" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform for the Hyundai Air and Sea Show in Miami, Florida, May 23-24, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels worldwide to highlight the unmatched agility, precision and air dominance capabilities of the Air Force’s 5th-generation fighter fleet. Each demonstration highlights the Raptor’s power, control and maneuverability, offering audiences a firsthand look at the aircraft’s role in maintaining air superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)