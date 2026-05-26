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    F-22 Demonstration Team heats up Miami skies

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    MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform for the Hyundai Air and Sea Show in Miami, Florida, May 23-24, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels worldwide to highlight the unmatched agility, precision and air dominance capabilities of the Air Force’s 5th-generation fighter fleet. Each demonstration highlights the Raptor’s power, control and maneuverability, offering audiences a firsthand look at the aircraft’s role in maintaining air superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 02:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008312
    VIRIN: 260524-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_111729994
    Length: 00:08:22
    Location: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Demonstration Team heats up Miami skies, by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    crew chief
    Airshow
    F-22
    F-22 Aerial Demonstration Team
    hyundai and air sea show

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