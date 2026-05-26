F-22 Demonstration Team heats up Miami skies

U.S. Airmen assigned to the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team perform for the Hyundai Air and Sea Show in Miami, Florida, May 23-24, 2026. The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team travels worldwide to highlight the unmatched agility, precision and air dominance capabilities of the Air Force’s 5th-generation fighter fleet. Each demonstration highlights the Raptor’s power, control and maneuverability, offering audiences a firsthand look at the aircraft’s role in maintaining air superiority. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 02:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008312
|VIRIN:
|260524-F-VS152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729994
|Length:
|00:08:22
|Location:
|MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
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