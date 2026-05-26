18th MXG First Quarter Weapons Load Crew Competition

U.S. Air Force service members compete in the 18th Maintenance Group’s first quarter weapons load competition on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2026. The event, comprised of load crews from the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron, 4th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, 120th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron and the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron demonstrated their speed and proficiency against each other. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2026 02:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008309
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-SL047-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729945
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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