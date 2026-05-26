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    18th MXG First Quarter Weapons Load Crew Competition

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Jackson 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force service members compete in the 18th Maintenance Group’s first quarter weapons load competition on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2026. The event, comprised of load crews from the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron, 4th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, 120th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron and the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron demonstrated their speed and proficiency against each other. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.27.2026 02:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008309
    VIRIN: 260521-N-SL047-1001
    Filename: DOD_111729945
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 18th MXG First Quarter Weapons Load Crew Competition, by PO3 Tyler Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kadena A.B.
    AFN Okinawa
    AFN

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