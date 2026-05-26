18th MXG First Quarter Weapons Load Crew Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008309" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force service members compete in the 18th Maintenance Group’s first quarter weapons load competition on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2026. The event, comprised of load crews from the 67th Fighter Generation Squadron, 4th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron, 120th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron and the 90th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron demonstrated their speed and proficiency against each other. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler D. Jackson)