III MEF First Sergeant Leadership Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008305" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps first sergeants with III Marine Expeditionary Force complete a week-long leadership symposium on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 10, 2026. The symposium fostered camaraderie, command presence and mentorship skills by allowing first sergeants to exchange knowledge with one another while learning from senior III MEF sergeants major. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "Cinematic Hybrid Trap” by Alexey Anismov)