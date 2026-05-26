III MEF First Sergeant Leadership Symposium

U.S. Marine Corps first sergeants with III Marine Expeditionary Force complete a week-long leadership symposium on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 10, 2026. The symposium fostered camaraderie, command presence and mentorship skills by allowing first sergeants to exchange knowledge with one another while learning from senior III MEF sergeants major. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "Cinematic Hybrid Trap” by Alexey Anismov)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 22:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008305
|VIRIN:
|260410-M-JK065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729805
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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