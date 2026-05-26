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    III MEF First Sergeant Leadership Symposium

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    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps first sergeants with III Marine Expeditionary Force complete a week-long leadership symposium on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 10, 2026. The symposium fostered camaraderie, command presence and mentorship skills by allowing first sergeants to exchange knowledge with one another while learning from senior III MEF sergeants major. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods) (This video contains music from USMC licensed assets from Adobe Stock: "Cinematic Hybrid Trap” by Alexey Anismov)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 22:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008305
    VIRIN: 260410-M-JK065-1001
    Filename: DOD_111729805
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US

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    This work, III MEF First Sergeant Leadership Symposium, by LCpl Indio Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USMC, LeadershipSymposium, MAG24, 1MAW, IIIMEF, Hawaii

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