Lethal Kinetic Strike, May 26, 2026

On May 26, at the direction of the commander of U.S. Southern Command Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. One male narco-terrorist was killed during this action, and there were two survivors. Following the engagement, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to activate the Search and Rescue system for the survivors. No U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 21:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008303
|VIRIN:
|260527-D-D0465-4439
|Filename:
|DOD_111729738
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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