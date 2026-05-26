Coast Guard rescues individual involved in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew Air Station North Bend, rescues individual involved in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area in North Bend, Oregon, May 24, 2026. a 38-year-old male who was knocked unconscious following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) incident. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Air Station North Bend)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 21:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008302
|VIRIN:
|260524-G-PV420-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729728
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|NORTH BEND, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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