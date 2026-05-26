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    Coast Guard rescues individual involved in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area

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    NORTH BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Kirk 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET Astoria

    A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew Air Station North Bend, rescues individual involved in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area in North Bend, Oregon, May 24, 2026. a 38-year-old male who was knocked unconscious following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) incident. (Video courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Air Station North Bend)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 21:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008302
    VIRIN: 260524-G-PV420-1001
    Filename: DOD_111729728
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: NORTH BEND, OREGON, US

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