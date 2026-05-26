United States Air Force Brigadier General Jeffrey Nelson, Air Force Accessions Center commander, speaks about the opportunities and benefits of enlisting into the U.S. Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 20:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008300
|VIRIN:
|260423-F-BS430-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111729689
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region Interview - Opportunities, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.