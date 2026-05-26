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    Radio Around the Region Interview - Opportunities

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.22.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    United States Air Force Brigadier General Jeffrey Nelson, Air Force Accessions Center commander, speaks about the opportunities and benefits of enlisting into the U.S. Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 20:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008300
    VIRIN: 260423-F-BS430-1002
    Filename: DOD_111729689
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region Interview - Opportunities, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Opportunities
    Radio Around the Region
    Air Force Accessions Center
    AFN
    Japan
    Interview

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