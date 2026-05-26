Soldiers from HHC, USAG Camp Casey have participated in a Tactical Swim Training at the Water Survival Center in Camp Humphreys, May 8, 2026. The training was designed to prepare soldiers for survival in water-based emergency situations while improving confidence and readiness. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones and Pfc. Tae Won Han)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008297
|VIRIN:
|260508-A-EE372-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729629
|Length:
|00:08:25
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tactical Swim Training, by PFC Tae Won Han and SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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