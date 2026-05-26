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    Tactical Swim Training

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.07.2026

    Video by Pfc. Tae Won Han and Sgt. ZaBarr Jones

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Soldiers from HHC, USAG Camp Casey have participated in a Tactical Swim Training at the Water Survival Center in Camp Humphreys, May 8, 2026. The training was designed to prepare soldiers for survival in water-based emergency situations while improving confidence and readiness. ( U.S. Army video by Sgt. ZaBarr Jones and Pfc. Tae Won Han)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 21:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008297
    VIRIN: 260508-A-EE372-1001
    Filename: DOD_111729629
    Length: 00:08:25
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tactical Swim Training, by PFC Tae Won Han and SGT ZaBarr Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Indopacific
    INDOPACOM
    South Korea

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