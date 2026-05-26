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    USS Iwo Jima Transits Venezuelan Waters during SOUTHCOM Visit

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    CARIBBEAN SEA

    05.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Eggert 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), transit off the coast of Venezuela during a visit with Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander, U.S. Southern Command, while underway in the Caribbean Sea, May 23, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Navy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 21:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008295
    VIRIN: 260523-N-FN990-2003
    Filename: DOD_111729574
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Iwo Jima Transits Venezuelan Waters during SOUTHCOM Visit, by PO3 Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    IWO ARG - 22ND MEU (SOC)
    CaribOps

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