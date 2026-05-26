USS Iwo Jima Transits Venezuelan Waters during SOUTHCOM Visit

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), transit off the coast of Venezuela during a visit with Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander, U.S. Southern Command, while underway in the Caribbean Sea, May 23, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 21:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008295
|VIRIN:
|260523-N-FN990-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_111729574
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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