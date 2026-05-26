USS Iwo Jima Transits Venezuelan Waters during SOUTHCOM Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008295" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), transit off the coast of Venezuela during a visit with Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander, U.S. Southern Command, while underway in the Caribbean Sea, May 23, 2026. U.S. military forces are deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility in support of Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking, deter malign actors and protect the homeland through continuous presence. (U.S. Navy video)