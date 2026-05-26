Kaiju Rain 26: 7th Communication Battalion Marines conduct live-fire range

U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a live-fire range during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 20:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008294
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-YL383-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729572
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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