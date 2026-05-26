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    Kaiju Rain 26: 7th Communication Battalion Marines conduct live-fire range

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a live-fire range during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 11, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008294
    VIRIN: 260519-M-YL383-1001
    Filename: DOD_111729572
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    TAGS

    Command and Control
    Information Warfare
    Indo-Pacific
    III MIG
    KR26
    KaijuRain26

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