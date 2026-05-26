Kaiju Rain 26: 7th Communication Battalion Marines conduct M240B machine gun range

U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct an M240B machine gun range during Kaiju Rain 26 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 12, 2026. Kaiju Rain 26 is a III MIG-led exercise, focused on integrating multi-domain information capabilities, strengthening the U.S.-Japan Alliance, and supporting regional stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ramon Cardoza)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 20:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008293
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-YL383-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729569
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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