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    B-Roll: Marines with V2/5 and 3rd LAR Conduct EOTG TRAP Course

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 21, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts TRAP training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 18:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008275
    VIRIN: 260521-M-FK421-1001
    Filename: DOD_111729372
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, B-Roll: Marines with V2/5 and 3rd LAR Conduct EOTG TRAP Course, by LCpl Kelani Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMEF
    1stMARDIV
    EOTG
    TRAP

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