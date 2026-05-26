B-Roll: Marines with V2/5 and 3rd LAR Conduct EOTG TRAP Course

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, conduct a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 21, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts TRAP training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 18:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008275
|VIRIN:
|260521-M-FK421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729372
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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