B-Roll: Marines with V2/5 and 3rd LAR Conduct EOTG TRAP Course

U.S. Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct a Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2026. Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, hosts TRAP training to develop advanced tactical skills and maintain readiness for future deployments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kelani Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 19:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008273
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-FK421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111729370
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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