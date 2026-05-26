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    Emerald Shiner Fish Passage B-Roll

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    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and project partners highlight the Emerald Shiner Fish Passage Project at Freedom Park in Buffalo, New York on May, 18 2026. Funded through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the project works to restore upstream passage for emerald shiners in the Niagara River by installing metal baffles along 700 feet of seawall, improving fish migration, strengthening the local food web, supporting wildlife and community fisheries, and contributing to efforts to restore and delist the Niagara River Area of Concern. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008264
    VIRIN: 260518-A-FB511-5421
    Filename: DOD_111729084
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerald Shiner Fish Passage B-Roll, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    GLRI
    Emerald shiner
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    Emerald Shiner Fish Passage

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