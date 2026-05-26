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    Korean and Vietnam War veterans tour Fifth Regiment Armory

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    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Ensign Chazz Kibler 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Korean and Vietnam War veterans and guardians with Honor Flight Arizona visit the Maryland National Guard's headquarters to meet MDNG leadership and tour the Maryland Museum of Military History at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on May 20, 2026. Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing veterans to Washington to visit the memorials to the wars in which they served. (Video by Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 16:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1008262
    VIRIN: 262005-A-OV020-2001
    Filename: DOD_111728990
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Korean and Vietnam War veterans tour Fifth Regiment Armory, by ENS Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Honor Flight
    community enagagement
    America 250 Birthday

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