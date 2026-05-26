Korean and Vietnam War veterans tour Fifth Regiment Armory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008262" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Korean and Vietnam War veterans and guardians with Honor Flight Arizona visit the Maryland National Guard's headquarters to meet MDNG leadership and tour the Maryland Museum of Military History at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on May 20, 2026. Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing veterans to Washington to visit the memorials to the wars in which they served. (Video by Chazz Kibler)