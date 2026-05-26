Korean and Vietnam War veterans and guardians with Honor Flight Arizona visit the Maryland National Guard's headquarters to meet MDNG leadership and tour the Maryland Museum of Military History at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore, on May 20, 2026. Honor Flight is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing veterans to Washington to visit the memorials to the wars in which they served. (Video by Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008262
|VIRIN:
|262005-A-OV020-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111728990
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Korean and Vietnam War veterans tour Fifth Regiment Armory, by ENS Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.