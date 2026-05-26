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    USCGC Eagle transits off the coast of Florida ahead of Sail 250 New Orleans events

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    AT SEA

    05.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keira Shantry 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The training barque USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) transits off the coast of Florida May 19, 2026, on its way to New Orleans. Eagle deployed to train future Coast Guard officers and serve as a premier maritime ambassador during Sail 250 events. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video of Eagle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008261
    VIRIN: 260519-G-KK706-1281
    Filename: DOD_111728981
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: AT SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    America250
    Freedom250
    SAIL250NOLA
    Eagle26
    USCG250

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