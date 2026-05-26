USCGC Eagle transits off the coast of Florida ahead of Sail 250 New Orleans events

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008261" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The training barque USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) transits off the coast of Florida May 19, 2026, on its way to New Orleans. Eagle deployed to train future Coast Guard officers and serve as a premier maritime ambassador during Sail 250 events. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video of Eagle)