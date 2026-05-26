USCGC Eagle transits off the coast of Florida ahead of Sail 250 New Orleans events

The training barque USCGC Eagle (WIX 327) transits off the coast of Florida May 19, 2026, on its way to New Orleans. Eagle deployed to train future Coast Guard officers and serve as a premier maritime ambassador during Sail 250 events. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video of Eagle)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 16:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008261
|VIRIN:
|260519-G-KK706-1281
|Filename:
|DOD_111728981
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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