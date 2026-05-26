Former Wurtsmith AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting - May 20, 2026

Quarterly Restoration Advisory Board meeting at Former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Oscoda, Michigan, on May 20, 2026, held at the Oscoda United Methodist Church in Oscoda, Michigan, and via virtual participation. The meeting included stakeholder updates from community and government RAB members, a Technical Working Group update, and a Department of the Air Force technical update from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center covering PFAS early actions, the PFAS Remedial Investigation data gap investigation, the Military Munitions Response Program, and legacy contaminants.
Meeting materials, including slides, agenda, and fact sheets, are available at: https://www.afcec.af.mil/Home/BRAC/Wurtsmith/RAB.aspx
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 16:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1008256
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-EI111-1750
|Filename:
|DOD_111728861
|Length:
|03:05:38
|Location:
|OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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