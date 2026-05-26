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    Former Wurtsmith AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting - May 20, 2026

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    OSCODA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Natausha Bly 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Quarterly Restoration Advisory Board meeting at Former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Oscoda, Michigan, on May 20, 2026, held at the Oscoda United Methodist Church in Oscoda, Michigan, and via virtual participation. The meeting included stakeholder updates from community and government RAB members, a Technical Working Group update, and a Department of the Air Force technical update from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center covering PFAS early actions, the PFAS Remedial Investigation data gap investigation, the Military Munitions Response Program, and legacy contaminants.
    Meeting materials, including slides, agenda, and fact sheets, are available at: https://www.afcec.af.mil/Home/BRAC/Wurtsmith/RAB.aspx

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 16:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1008256
    VIRIN: 260520-F-EI111-1750
    Filename: DOD_111728861
    Length: 03:05:38
    Location: OSCODA, MICHIGAN, US

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    TAGS

    community engagment
    PFAS
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center AFCEC
    restoration advisory board
    BRAC Program
    Wurtsmith AFB

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