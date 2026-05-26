Former Wurtsmith AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting - May 20, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008256" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Quarterly Restoration Advisory Board meeting at Former Wurtsmith Air Force Base, Oscoda, Michigan, on May 20, 2026, held at the Oscoda United Methodist Church in Oscoda, Michigan, and via virtual participation. The meeting included stakeholder updates from community and government RAB members, a Technical Working Group update, and a Department of the Air Force technical update from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center covering PFAS early actions, the PFAS Remedial Investigation data gap investigation, the Military Munitions Response Program, and legacy contaminants.

Meeting materials, including slides, agenda, and fact sheets, are available at: https://www.afcec.af.mil/Home/BRAC/Wurtsmith/RAB.aspx