Members of the Texas National Guard participate in search and rescue exercises in Houston, Texas, May 21, 2026. The purpose of the training was to strengthen readiness and effective coordination through aerial transportation and medical exercises for real-world emergencies. (Air National Guard video by Airman Shayla Pham)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008252
|VIRIN:
|260522-Z-XB550-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111728757
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SAREX 2026, by Amn Shayla Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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