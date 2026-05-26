SAREX 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008252" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Texas National Guard participate in search and rescue exercises in Houston, Texas, May 21, 2026. The purpose of the training was to strengthen readiness and effective coordination through aerial transportation and medical exercises for real-world emergencies. (Air National Guard video by Airman Shayla Pham)