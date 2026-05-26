1st Intelligence Battalion Tactical Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008246" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct infantry immersion and marksmanship training in a tactical field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 13-15, 2026. The TACEX allows 1st Intel Bn. to sustain fundamental tactical skills, reinforce counterintelligence and human intelligence concepts of employment, and rehearse integration into ground combat operations in a simulated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hubert Maliszewski)