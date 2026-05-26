1st Intelligence Battalion Tactical Exercise

U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct infantry immersion and marksmanship training in a tactical field exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 13-15, 2026. The TACEX allows 1st Intel Bn. to sustain fundamental tactical skills, reinforce counterintelligence and human intelligence concepts of employment, and rehearse integration into ground combat operations in a simulated environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hubert Maliszewski)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 16:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008246
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-NF393-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111728671
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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