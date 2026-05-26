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    Dr. Rubieric Barrios Azuero Medical Mission Aroll

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    PANAMA

    05.19.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jabari Middleton 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Dr. Rubieric Barrios, a general medicine doctor, gives an interview during a humanitarian mission at Minsa Capsi Luis Jose in Herrera, Panama, May 19, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. and Panama medical professionals. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 14:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008244
    VIRIN: 260519-A-DY454-7171
    Filename: DOD_111728651
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Dr. Rubieric Barrios Azuero Medical Mission Aroll, by SGT Jabari Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    partnership
    humanitarian
    JSCG-P

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