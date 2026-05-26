Dr. Rubieric Barrios Azuero Medical Mission Aroll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008244" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Rubieric Barrios, a general medicine doctor, gives an interview during a humanitarian mission at Minsa Capsi Luis Jose in Herrera, Panama, May 19, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. and Panama medical professionals. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)