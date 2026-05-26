Dr. Rubieric Barrios, a general medicine doctor, gives an interview during a humanitarian mission at Minsa Capsi Luis Jose in Herrera, Panama, May 19, 2026. The mission was designed to improve access to healthcare while strengthening partnerships between U.S. and Panama medical professionals. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 14:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008244
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-DY454-7171
|Filename:
|DOD_111728651
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dr. Rubieric Barrios Azuero Medical Mission Aroll, by SGT Jabari Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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