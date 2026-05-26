SAREX 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008233" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the Texas Military Department and local first responders take part in search and rescue exercises in San Antonio, Texas, May 19, 2026. The purpose of the training was to strengthen coordination between partner agencies and readiness through rescue exercises in simulated real-world disasters. (Air National Guard video by Airman Shayla Pham)