Members of the Texas Military Department and local first responders take part in search and rescue exercises in San Antonio, Texas, May 19, 2026. The purpose of the training was to strengthen coordination between partner agencies and readiness through rescue exercises in simulated real-world disasters. (Air National Guard video by Airman Shayla Pham)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008233
|VIRIN:
|260520-Z-XB550-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111728457
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SAREX 2026, by Amn Shayla Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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