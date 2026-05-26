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    SAREX 2026

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Airman Shayla Pham 

    Texas Military Department

    Members of the Texas Military Department and local first responders take part in search and rescue exercises in San Antonio, Texas, May 19, 2026. The purpose of the training was to strengthen coordination between partner agencies and readiness through rescue exercises in simulated real-world disasters. (Air National Guard video by Airman Shayla Pham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008233
    VIRIN: 260520-Z-XB550-1001
    Filename: DOD_111728457
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAREX 2026, by Amn Shayla Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Texas National Guard
    search and rescue exercise (SAREX)
    Texas Military Department
    Texas
    National Guard
    SAREX 2026

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