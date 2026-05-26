SAREX 2026

Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Christopher Marez-Vega, Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) Pilot assigned to the 640th sUAS Squadron, speaks on the 2026 Search and Rescue Exercise in San Antonio, Texas, May 18, 2026. The exercise is designed to prepare military personnel and local first responders to effectively respond to large-scale natural disasters. (Air National Guard video by Airman Shayla Pham)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 15:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1008231
|VIRIN:
|260520-Z-XB550-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111728368
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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