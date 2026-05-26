SAREX 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008231" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Christopher Marez-Vega, Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) Pilot assigned to the 640th sUAS Squadron, speaks on the 2026 Search and Rescue Exercise in San Antonio, Texas, May 18, 2026. The exercise is designed to prepare military personnel and local first responders to effectively respond to large-scale natural disasters. (Air National Guard video by Airman Shayla Pham)