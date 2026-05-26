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    SAREX 2026

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    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Airman Shayla Pham 

    Texas Military Department

    Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Christopher Marez-Vega, Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) Pilot assigned to the 640th sUAS Squadron, speaks on the 2026 Search and Rescue Exercise in San Antonio, Texas, May 18, 2026. The exercise is designed to prepare military personnel and local first responders to effectively respond to large-scale natural disasters. (Air National Guard video by Airman Shayla Pham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 15:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1008231
    VIRIN: 260520-Z-XB550-1001
    Filename: DOD_111728368
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, SAREX 2026, by Amn Shayla Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    search and rescue exercise (SAREX)
    Texas Military Department
    SAREX 2024
    Texas
    Texas National Guard
    SUAS Drone

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