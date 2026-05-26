U.S. Marines discuss Exercise Garnet Rattler

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriel Deleon and Sgt. Christian Nava, both joint terminal attack controllers with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, discuss Exercise Garnet Rattler during interviews at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. Deleon is a native of California. Nava is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 16:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1008229
|VIRIN:
|260430-M-MU704-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111728341
|Length:
|00:12:40
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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