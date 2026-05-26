(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines discuss Exercise Garnet Rattler

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriel Deleon and Sgt. Christian Nava, both joint terminal attack controllers with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, discuss Exercise Garnet Rattler during interviews at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. Deleon is a native of California. Nava is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 16:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1008229
    VIRIN: 260430-M-MU704-3001
    Filename: DOD_111728341
    Length: 00:12:40
    Location: IDAHO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines discuss Exercise Garnet Rattler, by Cpl Sawyer Carleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC, 1st Marine Division, JTAC, Garnet Rattler, FSB, Blue Diamond

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video