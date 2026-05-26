U.S. Marines discuss Exercise Garnet Rattler

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008229" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gabriel Deleon and Sgt. Christian Nava, both joint terminal attack controllers with Fire Support Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, discuss Exercise Garnet Rattler during interviews at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 30, 2026. Garnet Rattler is a joint exercise between Marines and Airmen to train joint terminal attack controllers to increase efficiency, lethality and interoperability in a realistic training environment. Deleon is a native of California. Nava is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Sawyer Carleton)