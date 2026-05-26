E3B 2026 at Fort McCoy

The U.S. Army Reserve Command held their annual E3B qualification training at Fort McCoy, Wis., May, 2026. Active duty, Reserve and National Guard soldiers took part in the training, which combines the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) into one event.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 13:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008228
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-UY387-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111728317
|Length:
|00:06:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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