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    E3B 2026 at Fort McCoy

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    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The U.S. Army Reserve Command held their annual E3B qualification training at Fort McCoy, Wis., May, 2026. Active duty, Reserve and National Guard soldiers took part in the training, which combines the Expert Soldier Badge (ESB), Expert Infantry Badge (EIB), and Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) into one event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008228
    VIRIN: 260507-A-UY387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111728317
    Length: 00:06:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, E3B 2026 at Fort McCoy, by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy; E3B

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