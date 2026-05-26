AFD35 Testimonial Question Two

Air Force Doctrine 2035 was an 11-month journey where the Intersection of Technology met Doctrine. The primary goal of AFD35 is to prevent future doctrinal surprises, avoid doctrinal stagnation, and catalyze doctrinal evolution to match the accelerated pace of technological change.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 12:57
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1008225
|VIRIN:
|260426-F-VY241-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111728274
|Length:
|00:07:44
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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