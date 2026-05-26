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    AFD35 Testimonial Question One

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    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air Force Doctrine 2035 was an 11-month journey where the Intersection of Technology met Doctrine. The primary goal of AFD35 is to prevent future doctrinal surprises, avoid doctrinal stagnation, and catalyze doctrinal evolution to match the accelerated pace of technological change.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 12:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1008222
    VIRIN: 260426-F-VY241-1002
    Filename: DOD_111728250
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

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    This work, AFD35 Testimonial Question One, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air University
    LeMay Center
    LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education

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