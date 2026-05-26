B-roll of an official FBI drone flying, complete with warning message for those who violate flying restrictions. Footage also includes assorted generic drone footage in both slow motion and real time.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008216
|VIRIN:
|260522-O-D0354-7982
|Filename:
|DOD_111728011
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, National Counter-UAS Training Center: FBI Drone and Operator (b-roll), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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