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    National Counter-UAS Training Center: FBI Drone and Operator (b-roll)

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    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Federal Bureau of Investigation

    B-roll of an official FBI drone flying, complete with warning message for those who violate flying restrictions. Footage also includes assorted generic drone footage in both slow motion and real time.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 11:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008216
    VIRIN: 260522-O-D0354-7982
    Filename: DOD_111728011
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, National Counter-UAS Training Center: FBI Drone and Operator (b-roll), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    unmanned aircraft system
    unmanned aircraft systems (UAS)
    FBIFeature

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